Motorcyclist injured trying to beat train across Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after police say he tried to beat a CSX train across a Tampa intersection, but ended up crashing on the tracks, where he was struck by the train.

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Hillsborough Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police said the motorcyclist had tried to drive through the gates as they were going down at the railroad crossing, but ended up hitting them and losing control of his motorcycle, which fell over on the side of the tracks as the train was barreling toward it.

Police said the train conductor saw the broken gate and the lights on the motorcycle. He and the train engineer applied the brakes, but the motorcyclist, who was lying on the tracks, was struck by the bottom of the train.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.