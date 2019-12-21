Motorcycle crash in St. Pete injures 23 and 19-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23 and 19-year-old were thrown from their motorcycle after a crash with a Mustang Friday night.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, Gabriel Eguiguren, 19, was driving south on 40th Street North and was stopped at a stop sign on 38th Avenue North.

Michael Burroughs, 23, was riding west on 38th Avenue North with Mackenzie Leigey, 19, riding on the back. The police department said they were riding at a very high rate of speed.

As Eguigeren crossed 38th Avenue North, he was struck on the left rear of his Mustang by the two on the motorcycle, police said.

Burroughs and Leigey were thrown from their motorcycle and had to be hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: