MOSI to reopen on May 27

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MOSI announced it will be reopening to the public after being closed for nearly 10 weeks.

The Museum of Science & Industry will reopen on May 27 and at 50 percent indoor attendance capacity. This does not include open-air Science Park. It initially temporarily closed its doors on March 16.

As part of its reopening plan, MOSI said all guests facing staff will be required to wear face masks or coverings until further notice, staff will have the option for PPE face shields, and all staff members will have their temperatures taken with another staff member present. Staff with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will be sent home immediately and not permitted back to work without two negative COVID-19 tests.

Additionally, all entry and exit doors to the venue will be propped open to avoid an “every guest touchpoint.”

For more information on MOSI’s reopening process, click the document download button below.

