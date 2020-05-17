Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

MOSI to reopen on May 27

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MOSI_425126

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MOSI announced it will be reopening to the public after being closed for nearly 10 weeks.

The Museum of Science & Industry will reopen on May 27 and at 50 percent indoor attendance capacity. This does not include open-air Science Park. It initially temporarily closed its doors on March 16.

As part of its reopening plan, MOSI said all guests facing staff will be required to wear face masks or coverings until further notice, staff will have the option for PPE face shields, and all staff members will have their temperatures taken with another staff member present. Staff with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will be sent home immediately and not permitted back to work without two negative COVID-19 tests.

Additionally, all entry and exit doors to the venue will be propped open to avoid an “every guest touchpoint.”

For more information on MOSI’s reopening process, click the document download button below.

MOSI Reopening PlanDownload

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss