MOSI Day of Discovery offers unique Halloween event for families

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) opened a little earlier before normal operating hours Saturday morning to give families a unique opportunity to enjoy the museum and trick-or-treat.

This was all a part of MOSI’s Day of Discovery event.

“It specifically for the special needs community.,” said Chief Operating Officer Rob Lamke. “We’ve set the exhibit path in a calmer environment o there is not a lot of loud sounds or flashing lights, just to make the experience here at MOSI as inclusive as we can.”

Kids roamed around and explored all the museum has to offer, while gathering tricks and treats at the same time.

8 On Your Side spoke with several parents Saturday morning who were happy to have a safe environment to take their kids and let them enjoy a Halloween event.

“It’s been so long since we have been able to go out and do anything, so this is nice,” said mom Cayla Crawford.

MOSI will also be hosting their MOSI Monster Mash on Halloween at the end of the month. There will indoor trick-or-treating plus different activities around the museum for kids to enjoy.

