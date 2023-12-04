SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — More Republican lawmakers are calling on GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler to resign amidst an ongoing Sarasota Police Department investigation.

According to police records, a victim says Ziegler sexually assaulted her at a home in Sarasota on Oct. 2. The victim reported the crime to police two days later.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis called on Ziegler to resign following reports of the investigation.

“I don’t see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing given the gravity of those situation, so I think he should step aside,” the governor said.

House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are also urging the chairman to step down.

“The Governor is the leader of our Party. I agree with his position. The allegations are serious, and will require Chair Zeigler’s full attention,” Passidomo said.

House Speaker Renner’s office sent 8 On Your Side a separate statement.

“It is untenable for Christian Ziegler to continue as Chairman of the RPOF and I recommend he resign his post,” Renner told Florida Politics on Sunday afternoon. “The serious allegations at issue require his full attention and we need someone who can provide the singular focus the party needs.” — Office of the Speaker.

Search warrants obtained by the Florida Center for Government Accountability revealed more details about the alleged sexual assault.

The documents state the chairman and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, agreed to meet the victim for a sexual encounter on Oct. 2, but when Bridget couldn’t make it, the victim canceled the meetup.

However, the search warrants state the chairman still showed up at the victim’s home, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

During an interview with police last month, the chairman told detectives the sexual encounter was consensual and admitted to recording the act on his phone.

Over the weekend, the chairman emailed the state Republican Party denouncing the accusations.

“We have a country to save, and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up,” Ziegler wrote.