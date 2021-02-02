Monster Jam returns to Raymond James Stadium in March

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monster Jam is racing back to Tampa next month to give families an action-packed show with giant trucks and wild stunts.

The show will take place at Raymond James Stadium March 12-March 14. Tickets are on sale now and start at $20.

The show will feature an all-star truck lineup, including the legendary Grave Digger and Bakugan Dragonoid.

Monster Jam attendees will have the opportunity to get their picture taken with the drivers and their 12,000-pound trucks at the Pit Party, which takes place before the show.

Although Monster Jam comes to Tampa annually, this year’s show will look different due to COVID-19. The audience will be spread out using “pod” seating, where groups are separated from one another to allow for social distancing. Masks are required for those ages 2 and older, unless otherwise exempted by law.

Tickets for the event cost $10, and Pit Party Passes are $15.

For tickets and more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

