Mobile manufacturing training helps unemployed get back to work in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With many facing unemployment as a result of the pandemic, 8 On Your Side is working to provide resources to help get Tampa Bay back to work.

The number one issue manufacturers face today in the United States is finding skilled laborers, according to the American Manufacturing Skills Initiative. AmSkills brings together government, education, and industry to build solutions for workforce development through apprenticeship training.

If you think the manufacturing industry isn’t for you, perhaps trying out a training boot camp will change your mind. Manufacturing jobs aren’t what they used to be; they’re high-tech, high-variety and most important, they’re hiring!

Working in partnership with Tampa Bay Works and local manufacturers, AmSkills has taken its training boot camps, which expose participants to occupations they might not have considered, on the road. It’s conducting a series of mobile training programs, allowing those with limited or no training in manufacturing jobs to gain new skills. Participants have the opportunity to explore different projects, to figure out which is best for them.

The boot camps begin with a one-day introduction to manufacturing, followed by two weeks of all-day, hands-on training and interview coaching. Participants also have the opportunity to work with various local manufacturers, who provide advice and feedback on performance. The boot camps conclude with on-the-spot interviews and new hires begin work within weeks.

AmSkills provides coaching after new employees start their careers, too.

Currently, AmSkills provides one mobile boot camp per month, however, additional training programs are available. October’s boot camp will be conducted in New Port Richey and November’s takes place in Oldsmar. Additional locations will be announced soon.

Those unemployed because of COVID-19, women, and veterans are especially encouraged to attend. To register, or learn more about AmSkills, visit its website.

