Missing Winter Haven man found dead in his Porsche in Lake Lee

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old Winter Haven man who had been missing since Friday was found Tuesday dead inside his Porsche in a Polk County lake.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office found Todd Locke Johnson’s overturned Porsche in Lake Lee near Waverly Road and Lake Lee Drive around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and located Johnson dead inside the vehicle.

The Winter Haven Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s assistance in locating Johnson, who was last seen at a friend’s house in the Orlando area on Friday. Later that night, Johnson’s Porsche was seen speeding on Hwy 27. The driver reportedly avoided a traffic stop attempt by a Polk deputy and continued fleeing west on Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Police said Johnson’s phone was left at the friend’s house in Orlando. They didn’t consider Johnson endangered, but said his family was deeply concerned about his recent “unusual behavior.”

After police discovered Johnson’s body and vehicle, they determined that he was speeding east on Waverly road when he crashed into the lake. The vehicle came to a rest upside down in the water.

Detectives say impairment, speeding, and reckless driving contributed to his crash.

