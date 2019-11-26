Missing Spring Hill man left home with knife after recent health discovery

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man considered ‘endangered,’ as he left the house with a kitchen knife Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Deputies said Radames Torres-Garcia, 47, was last seen Monday afternoon. Garcia reportedly left his home in the area of Hollyhock Lane and Briarwood Lane in Spring Hill on foot around 4:30 p.m. after a verbal dispute with family members.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia is distraught over recent discovery of information about his health, having reportedly made vague suicidal comments. His family said he left the house Monday with a kitchen knife and they haven’t heard from him since.

Description:

47 years old

5’5″, 175 lbs

Bald

Brown eyes

Grey shirt, grey pants

If you know where Garcia is, you’re asked to call police.

