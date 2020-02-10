Missing, endangered woman last seen Thursday, car found abandoned

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 28-year-old woman last seen Thursday.

Cieha Taylor was last seen Feb. 6 around 4 p.m. after dropping her boyfriend off at a home on Cowart Road. Her vehicle was later found abandoned on the railroad tracks on East Trapnell Road, just west of Jap Tucker Road.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor has made suicidal statements in the past.

The 28-year-old was last seen wearing a gray, white, blue and red dress with stripes, possibly with a pink sweater over it. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has auburn, red hair.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

