TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Chubby Cheese, a dog who disappeared two years ago, is finally back with his family in St. Petersburg.

The dog, called “Chubby” for short, was recently reunited with his owners at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the shelter said on Facebook.

The dog was brought to the shelter as a stray, and had a microchip that was used to find and contact his owners.

“Before they’d even hung up the phone they were in the car and on the way from St. Pete to pick him up,” the post said.

The owners said Chubby had been missing for two years. After spending months contacting shelters, searching neighborhood websites and posting TikTok videos asking for help, they lost hope and feared Chubby had passed away.

“The reunion was a beautiful thing to see, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” the post said. “This story is a perfect example of why it is so important to microchip your pets AND to keep your contact information current. With a microchip, there is always hope.”

The shelter’s animal hospital, which is located at 3809 N Armenia Avenue offers microchipping for $30. More information is available on the Humane Society’s website.