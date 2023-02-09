ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver was found alive off the coast of Englewood on Thursday afternoon.

The Sarasota Police Department said it worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the diver.

Sarasota police said the man started diving about 7 miles off the shore of Englewood and was found about 3 miles offshore.

(Sarasota Police Department)

A video the police department shared shows several boats surrounding the area where the diver was found. A helicopter was also seen assisting the search.

Coast Guard officials said the diver was returned to his boat with two others. The Coast Guard said it also helped stop a vessel from taking on water.