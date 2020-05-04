Midtown Tampa continues construction amid pandemic, completions expected by Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – While many businesses have closed due to the coronavirus, construction projects have continued throughout the city of Tampa, with many of them set to be complete by the Super Bowl in 2021.

CEO of Bromley Companies, Nick Haines, tells 8 On Your Side the Midtown Tampa project hasn’t skipped a beat during the pandemic.

Right now, they are currently building 11 buildings at once, with at least three of them topped out. This new district is set to offer retail, office space, living, and more.

However, because of COVID-19, Haines said they did an overhaul on procedures at the construction site in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.

“There is now only one access point into the site. Everyone who accesses the site must be temperature checked, and only essential workers are allowed inside the construction area,” said Haines.

While Haines said they haven’t had any issues, the company is working ahead to combat any issues they may face in the future, like some of the interior supplies that are supposed to come from China.

“Some of those things we have ordered early so we can avoid to the best of our ability any type of supply chain disruption,” He added.

Haines tells 8 On Your Side they are still on track to be finished by the Super Bowl. He credits the City of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor for allowing essential and large scale construction projects continue during this time.

LATEST STORIES: