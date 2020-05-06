Tampa Bay high school student reflects on emotional graduation year

Tampa, Fl (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is committed to highlighting seniors whose traditional graduation plans have been drastically altered.

That includes one Middleton High School graduate disappointed and sad, but not just because of the ceremony.

Dava Leeks, Middleton High graduate

Dava Leeks spent a lot of her early high school years in trouble.

Her mother died when she was younger and her grandmother, so a woman named Marissa Godbolt raised her. Dava was a handful.

Marissa Godblot

“She used to have to come up to the school at least once a week they were seeing her. I used to fight a lot in 9th grade year,” Dava recalled.

Dava’s grandmother was sick and she found herself being both a student and caretaker.

She finally pulled it all together and started doing well in school. She just wanted to make her grandmother proud.

“I Would have to rush home and stuff like that to make sure she was alright,” Dava said. “Between 10th and 11th grade it was tough. I couldn’t really hang out because I would have to come home because I had my grandma home.”

But then her grandmother took a turn for the worse.

“I’m sad because my grandmother was supposed to be there,” she said. “But being that she passed away a week or two ago… she won’t be able to attend at all.”

Dava uses a laptop to finish her online course work at Middleton. It has special meaning: It’s the last gift her grandmother bought her.

Taking care of her grandmother shaped her future. She wants to become an X-ray Tech after high school.

LATEST STORIES: