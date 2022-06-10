TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Michelin Guide has come to Florida, surveying three big cities: Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. While Miami and Orlando took home a collective 15 stars, Tampa was awarded none. However, just under 20 restaurants in Tampa were included in the venerated travel guide.

In November, the Michelin Guide announced its expansion to the Sunshine State, through a partnership with Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism and marketing corporation. Growing into Florida marked the Guide’s fifth expansion in the United States.

Thursday, the Michelin Guide to Florida was released, showcasing the restaurants and hotels that had made the top of the list for the three cities chosen to start Michelin’s venture into the state.

Only Miami and Orlando restaurants ended up earning Michelin Stars, and none earned a full three stars, but 19 Tampa restaurants are now listed in the Florida Michelin Guide.

Three Tampa locations earned a “Bib Gourmand,” which is sort of an ‘honorable mention’ that Michelin uses to recognize “good quality, good value” for a restaurant.

For Tampa, the Bib Gourmands were:

Rocca

Ichicoro Ramen

Rooster and the Till

The only Florida restaurant to earn two Michelin Stars was L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami.

Of the starred restaurants in Florida, 8 were in Miami and four were in Orlando.

Miami restaurants with one Michelin star:

Boia De

Le Jardinier Miami

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami

Cote Miami

Hiden

Elcielo Miami

Los Félix

Ariete

Orlando restaurants with one Michelin star:

Capa

Knife & Spoon

Soseki

Kadence

Miami Beach had two restaurants earn Michelin Stars, while Surfside had one.

Stubborn Seed (Miami Beach)

The Den at Sushi Azabu Miami (Miami Beach)

The Surf Club Restaurant (Surfside)

While Tampa earned three Bib Gourmands, the rest of the Florida regions included in the Michelin Guide had a collective 26. The distinctions for the other 26 restaurants were split by location, between Coral Gables, Kendall, Winter Park, Miami, Miami Beach, and Orlando.