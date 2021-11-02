Michelin Guide expands to Florida, will award stars to restaurants in Tampa, Miami, Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Michelin Guide, known for honoring restaurants and chefs across the world with stars, is coming to Florida in a new partnership with Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing corporation.

As the Michelin Guide continues to expand to cities across the United States, the Sunshine State will see three of its biggest cities join other iconic locales such as New York City, Chicago or Los Angeles. For Florida, Miami, Orlando and Tampa will be the first three cities chosen for the inaugural tourism guide.

It’s the fifth expansion of the guide in the U.S.

The Michelin Guide to Florida will release next year and will award coveted stars to eateries in all three cities. Stars will be awarded to Tampa, Miami or Orlando restaurants based on a few different factors, such as quality of ingredients, flavor, value and consistency.

“MICHELIN Guide inspectors look forward to discovering the world-class culinary landscape in Miami, Orlando and Tampa,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. “From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando’s iconic attractions and the splendor of Tampa’s Gulf Coast, Florida’s gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe.”

Michelin has awarded stars and created travel guides for tourism for more than 120 years, beginning in 1904 in France, and was started by French tire company Michelin. The Michelin Guide will partner with Visit Tampa Bay, Visit Orlando and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau to develop the Michelin Guide for Florida, according to a statement from Michelin.

As part of the tourism guide produced by Michelin for Florida, restaurants in the Michelin Guide will also be accompanied by a “selection of extraordinary hotels,” which is put together by Tablet Hotels, Michelin’s “hotel experts.”