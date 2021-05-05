Mexican-owned restaurants in Tampa Bay hoping for good turnout on Cinco de Mayo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Only one in 10 people know that fact, most people think it represents Mexico’s Independence Day, which is actually on Sep. 16. Cinco de Mayo was first celebrated in 1863 in Southern California.

Cinco de Mayo is also a day to show appreciation to Mexican-owned businesses by celebrating their food, culture and traditions.

Taqueria Gonzalez, a restaurant located in Tampa, has been waiting for this day and hopes it brings in more customers than last year.

Like many businesses, Taqueria Gonzalez had to make a few changes to their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taqueria Gonzalez used to be a food truck that the owners later shut down because of the decrease in customers during the pandemic.

“It was too slow, we had to sell it and find a new place to work in… the pandemic was not easy to anybody,” Taqueria Gonzalez Owner Rosa Gonzalez said.

Owners Rosa and Jose Gonzalez said they were able to save money by renting out a space at a gas station to keep serving food and bring in some income.

After a few months, the owners were able to open up the restaurant at a new location on North Howard Avenue in Tampa.

“Now I am so happy, me and my family are, because we have a new place to work and we’ve started here,” Rosa Gonzalez said.