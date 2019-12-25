Metropolitan Ministries serves Christmas feast, gives presents to those in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries is keeping its Christmas tradition alive by serving up warmth, hope and holiday spirit.

On Wednesday, the kitchen will be busy preparing hot meals to be served to homeless individuals and families out in the community.

Metropolitan Ministries serves six partner sites in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

Around 1,800 hot holiday meals will be served throughout the Tampa Bay area on Christmas Day.

And 100 homeless families will get to dig into Santa’s sack for a Christmas surprise.

Employees at WellCare donated presents for over 250 children.

The North Pole is coming to life with decorations in the residential hall community rooms where the families will celebrate Christmas.

Each family will also get to pose for a family photo.

LATEST STORIES: