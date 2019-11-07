Metropolitan Ministries opens holiday tent for Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries’ annual holiday tent is now on full display in Tampa.

Each year, the tent is strung with lights and filled with food and toys for families that need a little help during the holiday season.

This year, the tent will be at 2609 N. Rome Ave. Those in need can pick up a turkey for Thanksgiving. There will also be meals and toys available for Christmas.

“What we want to do is create a very warm and friendly environment for children and for parents, where we can build relationships. We are all about creating a strong, caring community and that’s what happens in this tent,” said Metropolitan Ministries’ president and CEO, Tim Marks.

The tent is expected to serve 30,000 families this year.

The organization is still looking for volunteers at several of their locations.

To find a location near you, visit metromin.org/tentblessing

For hours and drop off locations, click here.

