Metropolitan Ministries in desperate need of help after seeing 60% drop in volunteers

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries is in urgent need of volunteers after seeing a 60% drop in volunteers for the first time ever.

The organization is known for serving those in need in the community with a variety of different programs, especially during the holiday season when they provide meals and toys for kids.

Metropolitan Ministries has stepped up its efforts to help those in need during the pandemic, giving out nearly 40,000 non-perishable food boxes to families across Tampa Bay. They also cook 3,000 hot grab-and-go meals daily and distribute them throughout the area.

The organization is in desperate need of volunteers to help build food boxes at their off-site warehouse and help at campuses in Tampa and Holiday.

Drivers are also needed to make deliveries to homebound residents and seniors. They also need volunteers for the holiday season, which is right around the corner.

“The scope of need is unprecedented,” said Tim Marks, Metropolitan Ministries’ president and CEO. “We’ve been so fortunate to have the communities’ support, and I have faith that we’ll rally together once again to meet this challenge.”

Metropolitan Ministries has hundreds of open volunteer shifts that are designed in accordance with the CDC’s guidelines. Temperature checks and face masks are required.

You can find more information on volunteering for Metropolitan Ministries on its website.

