Metropolitan Ministries helps families in need during Christmas holiday

TAMPA, Fla. – Metropolitan Ministries is serving the Tampa Bay area this Christmas with its’ annual celebration by providing hope, joy and holiday spirit.

More than 100 at-risk families who live at Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa and West Pasco woke up with gifts off their wish lists.

Brandi Ramsey lives there with her four children.

“Just to know that we have hope and coming from domestic violence that you can get out and you don’t have to say and there’s a new beginning for all my kids have grown so much since I’ve been here,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey said there is no place like Metropolitan Ministries and that the local charity has helped her family in so many ways. Not only giving hope to her family on the holiday but everyday.

“I’m grateful and a blessed every day for this opportunity it’s been life-changing,” said Ramsey.

The celebration kicked off with ‘Christmas in the Courtyard.’ There were festive holiday decorations, hot chocolate, games and even a snowball fight.

The holiday spirit is here! It may not be real snow but the kids @MetroMinistries are loving the snowball fights during Christmas in the Courtyard!! pic.twitter.com/iui5TwFLF3 — Brittany Muller (@WFLABrittany) December 25, 2021

“It means a lot I’m very thankful to Metropolitan Ministries,” said Britney Vadala, a mother to a 20-month-old girl.

The celebration happening all while crews prepared hot meals for those facing homelessness. In total, the kitchen served 6,800 meals during Christmas week.

More than 1,000 of those meals were sent to the Salvation Army and Pinellas Safe Harbor. Meals were also distributed at the Portico in downtown Tampa.

The work at Metropolitan Ministries runs year round and rely on the community for help. If you would like to get involved or donate, click here.