TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Metropolitan Ministries is critically low on food and asking for those able to in the community to donate nonperishable food items.

The nonprofit is challenged with the ability to stock the food markets in their family support centers and provide food boxes to families who count on them for hunger relief.

While attempts to purchase food in bulk have been made, the Ministries’ traditional vendors and partners are equally strapped and unable or delayed in fulfilling orders.

“We have faith that between community donations and food purchases, this setback will be resolved. Until then, we are preparing for the situation to get worse before it gets better,” said James Dunbar, associate vice president of outreach and prevention services.

The most needed items are canned meat, peanut butter, boxed cereal, canned fruit and vegetables, rice, beans, pasta and sauce, soup, baby food and formula.

Donation drop-off locations include:

Hillsborough County

Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

2101 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Pasco County

Weekdays 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

3214 US-19, Holiday, FL 34691

Donations are also taken online.