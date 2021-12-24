Metropolitan Ministries collecting food, toy donations on Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local charity is turning to the community for help in giving families a magical Christmas this year.

Metropolitan Ministries has their holiday tent up on North Rome Avenue in Tampa, and will be accepting toy and food donations on Christmas Eve.

The organization is in need of presents for teens, such as gift cards and electronics. People can also bring non-perishable food items to donate, like stuffing, black beans, canned food and frozen hams.

The tent opens at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve and closes at 3 p.m. The tent at the West Pasco location, 3214 US Highway 19 North, also closes at 3 p.m.

You can check out the Metropolitan Ministries website for more information on how to donate or receive help.