Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of: Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A lot of Easter traditions look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Metropolitan Ministries is one of the many organizations having to adapt.

“It’s not our usual Easter celebration,” said Cliff Barsi with Metropolitan Ministries.

Their spiritual and worship services have moved online and their Easter Sunday meals have been scaled back because of the virus.

“It’s just different how we are serving the community now,” added Barsi.

Normally, Metropolitan Ministries would serve around 3,000 Easter Sunday meals. This year, because of the coronavirus, they are only serving around 1,500 “to-go” style meals, plus serving those who stay on their campus.

They just wanted to make sure their tradition of Easter meals stayed alive, even if they were different this year.

“We have hot meals going out today and bagged lunches as well,” Barsi said. “The kitchen team got together and dyed 1,300 eggs so that the bagged lunches would have some resemblance of an Easter celebration.”

The organization also assembled 300 Easter baskets for the children they care for.

Metropolitan Ministries is in need of food and other donations to help serve those in need in our community. If you would like to donate or even volunteer, you can click here for that information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers"

First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus"

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday Evening Weather Update"

Managing stress and headaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing stress and headaches"

Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT"

Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus"

Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings"

AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient"

Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax fraud victims could lose stimulus money to same crooks"

a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa family started a initiative to support the community during the coronavirus crisis"

Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota farm selling blueberries straight off the bush at deep discount"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss