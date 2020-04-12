Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A lot of Easter traditions look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Metropolitan Ministries is one of the many organizations having to adapt.

“It’s not our usual Easter celebration,” said Cliff Barsi with Metropolitan Ministries.

Their spiritual and worship services have moved online and their Easter Sunday meals have been scaled back because of the virus.

“It’s just different how we are serving the community now,” added Barsi.

Normally, Metropolitan Ministries would serve around 3,000 Easter Sunday meals. This year, because of the coronavirus, they are only serving around 1,500 “to-go” style meals, plus serving those who stay on their campus.

They just wanted to make sure their tradition of Easter meals stayed alive, even if they were different this year.

“We have hot meals going out today and bagged lunches as well,” Barsi said. “The kitchen team got together and dyed 1,300 eggs so that the bagged lunches would have some resemblance of an Easter celebration.”

The organization also assembled 300 Easter baskets for the children they care for.

Metropolitan Ministries is in need of food and other donations to help serve those in need in our community. If you would like to donate or even volunteer, you can click here for that information.

