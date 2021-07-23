Metrocon returns, food festivals & local markets being held across Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The world’s largest anime convention returns in person to Tampa this weekend, with other conventions and gatherings planned for a hot summer weekend!

Grab a beer while your pup socializes, check out some chicken wings or enjoy local vendors at multiple locations this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order.

1. Open Season Sportsman’s Expo

Those interested numerous outdoor activities will be brought together Friday through Sunday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

The expo features products, gear and equipment for hunting, fishing and more. Industry insiders will be on hand and education seminars and demonstrations will also take place.

2. Metrocon

Metrocon is being held in Tampa this weekend, running from Friday through Sunday.

According to the convention’s website, attendees can enjoy over 100,000 square feet of vendors and artists and over 450 hours of shows, panels, contests, cosplay and more have been scheduled.

3. Bridal show at Dillard Countryside Mall

Brides and grooms looking to get back to normal and resume wedding planning can start in Clearwater this weekend, with free entry to this event.

In addition to numerous local vendors and businesses being in attendance, including live music from local DJs and acts, raffle tickets will be provided at registry stations. The two grand prize drawings on the day are a free evening at The Garden Venue in Palm Harbor for the ceremony and reception and a free honeymoon location.

4. 4th Annual Chicken Wing Challenge

3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg is presenting its fourth annual Chicken Wing Challenge on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

For a $10 fee, you’ll get five specialty wings and any draft beer or drink of your choice.

5. Gyro and Brew Fest

The event, hosted by St. Stefanos’ Gyro and Beer Summer Markets, will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Enjoy delicious, overstuffed gyros or chicken souvlakis, Greek salads, Greek pastries and cookies and a variety of local and unique nano-craft brews and Greek wines indoors at Doncedy Hall,” the event’s Facebook event says.

6. 81Bay Weekend Market

The brewery will hold its indoor market with 30 vendors and food trucks at 1 p.m. on Saturday, running through 6 p.m.

7. Husky and Shepherd Social

Two Shepherds Taproom is joining with Fetch Social to host this meetup event for owners of huskies and shepherds at their location on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Food truck Diggy Dogs will be onsite from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8. Yoga on the Lawn at Armature Works

This event is free and open to the public, taking place for an hour, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Kodawari Studios will cohost the event, held outdoors on the front lawn of Armature Works. All skill levels are invited.