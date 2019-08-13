Mercedes slams into dentist office in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Mercedes slammed into a dentist office in Tampa Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at Flex Dental, which is on Dale Mabry Highway near Kennedy Boulevard.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.
