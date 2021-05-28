Memorial Day Weekend Events: Live entertainment, video games & parades in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s time for many to kick back and relax – hopefully with an extra day off work.

Busch Gardens is bringing back live entertainment for these “Summer Nights” and those interested in volunteering and the environment can also spend a morning helping out by picking up litter.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Return of live entertainment, Summer Nights at Busch Gardens

Get ready for the fireworks! Starting this weekend Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay is bringing back “Summer Nights,” featuring extended hours. On weekends and select dates, guests can see the brand new “Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular” fireworks and lasers show. The show will happen Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m. from May 28 through Sept. 6. More information regarding ticketing can be found on the Busch Gardens’ website.

A new “Cirque Electric” show will open at Busch Gardens as well at the Stanleyville Theater.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens)

Other fan favorites are returning to Summer Nights, including the “Turn It Up!” ice skating show and open-air block parties around the park.

(Courtesy: Busch Gardens)

2. MOSI opens “Video Game Revolution: From Pong to Esports”

The Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa Bay will open its exhibit on video games this Saturday. The special fun is free with museum admission.

Those attending can play Space Invaders on the big screen, enjoy class home video games in the “90’s wreck room’ and more.

3. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood opening at Glazer’s Children Museum

The Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa is set to open a new exhibit based on the PBS KIDS show, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

Brianda Villegas got a sneak speak this week of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit, which opens up to the public on Saturday and will stay open until Sept. 6.

4. Rough Riders Hometown Heroes Celebration Parade

The Rough Riders will hold a parade on Saturday. The organization’s parade was the first to be canceled due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade will celebrate contributions of these heroes to the Tampa Bay community and to recognize members of the Armed Forces. The event will be held at 7 p.m. in Ybor City.

5. ‘Broadway Star of the Future’ showcase at the Straz

The Straz Center will be presenting a Tony Awards-inspired showcase to honor Tampa Bay high school theater productions, programs and students.

The event will feature performances from the 2020-21 best actor and best actress finalists and scholarships will be presented.

Ticket prices for tables range from $33.75 to $63.75 for those seating two, three or four.

6. Memorial Day Clean-Up: Gandy Beach

Nonprofit and environmental conservation organization Trash Turtles posted this Gandy Beach clean-up event to their Facebook page. The event will be held in conjunction with Keep Pinellas Beautiful and Surfing Evolution Preservation Society.

The group will meet just past The Getaway restaurant, where volunteers are asked not to park, at 8 a.m. on May 31.

7. Sunset Music Festival

Sunset Music Festival returns to Raymond James Stadium this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Off-site wristband pickup is currently available, as well as a complete artist schedule, which includes three stages and more than 75 artists in Raymond James Stadium’s north lot.

8. ‘PCI Rocks the Beach’ at the Postcard Inn

PCI Rocks the Beach will start at the PostCard Inn in St. Pete Beach at noon on Friday and feature various shows throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The live music will be accompanied by a beach volleyball tournament. Tickets are required on Saturday and Sunday, but Friday and Monday will be complimentary to resort guests and the public, though parking is not included.