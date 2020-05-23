Memorial Day weekend beach plans? Check Pinellas beach capacity here first

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re going to the beach this Memorial Day weekend, don’t forget to check the Pinellas County beach capacity website before you leave, it could save you some hassle.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office launched its helpful beach capacity dashboard a few weekends ago, giving beach-goers an insight into how packed an area is before they go.
The dashboard lists every public beach access in Pinellas County and will let you know whether it’s open, reaching its capacity, or closed. The website updates every hour.
To visit the site, click here.
The sheriff’s office will also be posting updates on their Twitter page here.
