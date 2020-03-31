Mellow Mushroom in Tampa forced to close permanently

TAMPA (WFLA) — The popular pizza restaurant Mellow Mushroom in Tampa has been forced to close its doors permanently.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this, Mellow Mushroom in Tampa has served its last pizza,” a staff member posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. “We want to say thank you to the community, our staff and the many many people over the last 15 years who have made this place a family.”

The pizza place at 11955 Sheldon Road has been a staple in the Tampa Bay pizza scene since 2005.

“We love you and are forever grateful,” the post concluded. “Stay Safe & Stay Mellow my friends.”

The post has been replied to by over 100 customers devastated by the news. A lot of people are asking, “How?” and, “Why?”

“For everyone asking, “How can this be?”, prepare to see a lot of your favorite businesses follow suit permanently,” one user wrote. “Myself and a lot of other local biz owners are feeling the same heat and are about to lose everything, its sad. All that will be left are those big chains who can afford to wait it out.”

The post did not confirm that the coronavirus pandemic was the reason for the closing, but restaurants all around Tampa Bay are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mellow Mushroom’s headquarters is based in Atlanta, Georgia where it opened its first store in 1974.

