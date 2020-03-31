Mellow Mushroom in Tampa forced to close permanently

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — The popular pizza restaurant Mellow Mushroom in Tampa has been forced to close its doors permanently.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this, Mellow Mushroom in Tampa has served its last pizza,” a staff member posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. “We want to say thank you to the community, our staff and the many many people over the last 15 years who have made this place a family.”

The pizza place at 11955 Sheldon Road has been a staple in the Tampa Bay pizza scene since 2005.

“We love you and are forever grateful,” the post concluded. “Stay Safe & Stay Mellow my friends.”

The post has been replied to by over 100 customers devastated by the news. A lot of people are asking, “How?” and, “Why?”

“For everyone asking, “How can this be?”, prepare to see a lot of your favorite businesses follow suit permanently,” one user wrote. “Myself and a lot of other local biz owners are feeling the same heat and are about to lose everything, its sad. All that will be left are those big chains who can afford to wait it out.”

The post did not confirm that the coronavirus pandemic was the reason for the closing, but restaurants all around Tampa Bay are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mellow Mushroom’s headquarters is based in Atlanta, Georgia where it opened its first store in 1974.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay restaurants adjust to “survive” during coronavirus pandemic"

Coronavirus pandemic hits grim milestone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic hits grim milestone"

Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus; More than 5,000 classes at USF transition to online"

Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's boogie! Local dance studio offers FREE virtual lessons during coronavirus"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorneys call arrest of Tampa megachurch pastor after packed Sunday services "unconstitutional""

St. Petersburg parks open, for now

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg parks open, for now"

Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area workers continue to be unable to file for unemployment benefits through state"

Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County reports cases of COVID-19 at senior care facilities"

Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why are Floridians waiting up to 11 days for COVID-19 test results?"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss