TAMPA, FL (WFLA) Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot has reached $830 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

It’s the third-largest prize in the game’s history, according to the Mega Millions website. If a player wins, the cash option would be $487.9 million, but one-third of that would be taxed.

Chances of winning are one in 302 million.

8 On Your Side spoke to ticket buyers at the Sunoco gas station on Platt Street.

“I always say even if it was two million dollars it’s two million more dollars than you have now $800 million is nice, but I wouldn’t mind winning two million,” said Mario Solozor.

One ticket buyer shared what he’d do with the money.

“Try to help as many people as I can you know, buy some land and donate the rest,” said Jacob Ferris.