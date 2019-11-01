Meet Max, News Channel 8’s puppy with a purpose

TAMPA (WFLA) – We are excited to introduce you to a new member of the News Channel 8 family.

Meet Max, as in Max Defender 8. He is currently living with his mom Maura along with his eight brothers and sisters.

The adorable Max will be joining us at News Channel 8 later this month.

Max is a Canine Companions for Independence puppy. He will go through training for the next year and a half. Along the way, we will watch Max grow and learn each week right before our eyes.

He’ll come to the television station at least once a week to join us on the morning newscasts. You may even get to meet him at some of the WFLA events around town.

Max currently lives with his breeder-caretaker, Wendy Klock-Johnson. She was there when he was born.

“He came a little after 1 a.m.,” said Klock-Johnson.

She says he is feisty and loves to play with his brothers and sisters.

“He’s quite the voracious eater,” she continued.

As the breeder-caretaker, Klock-Johnson helps get the puppies ready to go to their trainer.

“We try to get tall people and short people and kids that are age-appropriate to expose them. I work for the city, so I get to bring in people in uniform. Just start them out, so when they get to you, the world is exciting but not too scary,” explained Klock-Johnson.

For now, follow Max on his social media pages as we wait for him to come be our Defender!

Facebook: @WFLAMax

Instagram: @WFLAMax

