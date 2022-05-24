TAMPA (WFLA) – Meals on Wheels in Hillsborough County is desperate for volunteers to deliver much-needed food to the homebound. These meals must go out even when the program is short-staffed. Yvette Rouse said more people have been needing their services.

Just a year ago, they had 84 routes. “We’ve gone up to 94. We actually need to add another 10 to 12 routes right now,” said Rouse.

With more routes, comes the need for more drivers. They may be hard to find now that gas prices have skyrocketed. “All of our volunteers use their own gas and their own cars to deliver meals.”

Rouse told 8 On Your Side this is just one more barrier to get over as they search for people to help. “Definitely with inflation. Definitely with gas prices and of course with Covid that always affects everything.”

Meals on Wheels is asking people to give 60 to 90 minutes of their time a week. “Our routes are very short, 10 to 12 miles each. But they make such a difference bringing a meal to someone who’s waiting on it,” said Steve King, director.

If you’d like to volunteer for Meals On Wheels, you find the information here. Volunteer – Meals On Wheels of Tampa (mowtampa.org)