McDonald’s to give first responders, healthcare workers free meals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the next couple of weeks, first responders and healthcare workers can get a free meal at Tampa Bay McDonald’s locations. This offer is through the fast-food chain’s “Thank You Meal” campaign.

According to McDonald’s, “each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5. The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.”

Day or night, frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.

News Channel 8’s Rod Carter talked with Dustin Portillo with Caspers Company about the program. You can view Rod’s interview with Portillo in the video player above.

