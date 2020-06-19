Mayor Jane Castor to make ‘policing’ announcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is expected to make an announcement on the “next steps on policing.”
The announcement is going to happen at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
