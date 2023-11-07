TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Jane Castor and city officials are looking at ways to increase safety in Ybor City following a mass shooting over a week ago.

During a City Council meeting last week, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said he wanted to look into the City of Orlando’s downtown nightlife plan.

“I’ve spoken to the Orlando Police Chief, I’ve looked at their model they have up there, and I think we have several options on the table,” Bercaw told the council.

In Orlando, city officials implemented rules that restrict alcohol sales after midnight unless a business has a special permit.

Businesses with the permit can sell alcohol but are required to hire off-duty police officers for security.

Mayor Castor says that plan may not work for Ybor City.

“We have a number of different zoning regulations, alcohol use that apply to specific locations in Ybor, there’s not one consistent wet zoning for each of those establishments,” the Mayor explained.

Officials are still discussing potential ideas for the historic area. What visitors can expect to see is more officers.

“There was an overwhelming presence of law enforcement over the weekend, that’s going to continue. Ybor City is a very safe location,” Castor said.

City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson suggested a 1 a.m. curfew for six months in Ybor City during last week’s meeting, but there was no official proposal on that idea.