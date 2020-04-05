Mayor Jane Castor, iHeartMedia to launch at-home karaoke dance party in Tampa Bay

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a way to lift spirits and unite the community during their coronavirus quarantine, City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is partnering with iHeartMedia to launch a bay area karaoke dance party.

Every night at 6 p.m., the community is invited to tune in to the following iHeart radio stations to join Mayor Castor’s dance party from the comfort of their own homes.

“I know times are hard, but that’s why now more than ever we need to come together as a community — even if it’s online and over the airwaves,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “This is an opportunity to step outside, take a break, and have some much-needed fun. In Tampa, even while we are apart we are never alone; and by tuning in to the same music, we can take a moment to sing, dance, and find ways to be happy at home.”

Listeners are being encouraged to take their karaoke dance parties outside, while maintaining social distance guidelines, to get some fresh air and exercise.

