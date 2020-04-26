‘Mask Moms to the Rescue’: Local group looking for help sewing masks for first responders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A grassroots effort is hard at work to make sure our first responders and healthcare workers in Tampa Bay have the equipment to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. The group is called “Mask Moms to the Rescue.”

They are the superheros of the personal protective equipment world, sewing masks by hand to help those on the frontlines.

The newly formed group includes moms, dads, brothers, sisters and other relatives of first responders.

This week they fulfilled a much-needed order from the Tampa Police Department, delivering nearly 400 handmade masks to the TPD headquarters. They have more than 2,000 to go.

The group also delivered masks to Florida Medical Clinic for patients battling cancer.

Masks Moms to the Rescue are all volunteers, working night and day nonstop, but they could use some help.

Right now, they need more seamstresses, fabric, thread and financial donations.

Additionally, if you have a high school son or daughter who still needs volunteer hours for Florida Bright Futures scholarships, they can volunteer with the group to meet the hours required.

The volunteers themselves, many of them moms, say this is a labor of love and they want their loved ones protected on the front lines.

If you’d like to help, you can contact Carmen Simpson, who is one of the volunteers and has a daughter who is a local pulmonary nurse and son with TPD, at 813-390-5833.

To donate to the group, click here.

LATEST STORIES: