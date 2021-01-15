Marvel actor, WWE star Dave Bautista offering $20K reward for manatee scraped with ‘Trump’ on back

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa resident Dave Bautista recently said on Twitter he is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in a case where a manatee was scraped with the word “Trump” on its back.

In a tweet responding to another Twitter user, Bautista, a native of Washington D.C. and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor, tweeted on Monday when the incident occurred.

The actor and former WWE star said if there was not already a reward, he would “throw in $20,000” for the arrest and conviction of those involved.

“And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!” Bautista added.

There is currently a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the “cruel and illegal mutilation,” offered by the Center for Biological Diversity.

8 On Your Side reached out to the center and the $5,000 is still available. Those with information about the crime are asked to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

FWS officials are investigating after diver Hailey Warrington discovered the manatee in Homosassa Springs.

Warrington told 8 On Your Side she believes the scrape marks were most likely made by fingernails, but the manatee did not have superficial wounds.

The threatened West Indian manatee is protected on both the state and federal level by three separate acts, including the Endangered Species Act.