Maple Street’s ‘Biscuits for the Bahamas’ sends profits to Dorian victims

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Maple Street Biscuit Company opened it’s doors Sunday morning to offer customers breakfast and to give back to the Bahamas at the same time.

‘Biscuits for the Bahamas’ took place at 19 different locations across the southeast; three of those were in the Tampa Bay area.

All of the profits are going to straight to help the Bahamas who were affected by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

“We kind of have the liberty to find that local non-profit that we want to give that money to and know it will go straight to the Bahamas for a really good cause,” said Caitlin Blalock, Maple Street Biscuit Company community leader.

This company is not stranger to giving back, as they did this last year following Hurricane Michael.

“Our community is going to extend to the Bahamas bright now because they are in need, so we are going to open our doors and do what we can to help them out,” added Blalock.

The St. Pete location has been raising cash donations all month and plans to add that amount to their total profits from the Biscuits for the Bahamas event.

