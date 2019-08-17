MAP: Where skimmers have been found in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly 10 more skimmers were found in Pasco County this week, putting consumers on edge. 8 On Your Side is keeping track of where skimmers have been found so far in 2019.

Pasco deputies are urging people who believe their information has been compromised to contact their bank or credit card company and notify them of the potential data breach. If any suspicious charges are found, you should contact the sheriff’s office.

But the issue of skimmers in Tampa Bay goes far beyond the nine found yesterday in Pasco.

Skimmers found in Tampa Bay in 2019

Florida has the highest fraud rate per capita in America with $84 million in fraud losses last year – an average of $400 lost per consumer.

Fried, along with other state legislators, has worked to enforce bipartisan legislation — Senate Bill 1652 and House Bill 1239 — to establish the Consumer Fraud, Identity Theft and Skimmer Working Group.

The task force — made of Cabinet officials, the House and Senate, fraud victims, credit card companies representatives, consumer advocates representatives and industry groups — works to find solutions to tracking and stopping skimmers.

“One of my top priorities is elevating consumer services to the forefront of our department – that includes protecting Floridians from scams, fraud, abuse, and theft,” Fried said in a statement.