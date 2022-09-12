TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many museums throughout Tampa Bay are offering free admission on Saturday for “Museum Day” for those in the area to get out and explore.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, Free Museum Day is a one-day event where participating museums and other cultural institutions across the country open their doors for guests to enjoy.
Those who wish to participate can download one ticket per email address, which gives them free general admission on Saturday for two people.
The Smithsonian Magazine website features a search engine where those interested can see if a museum is participating, but here are some highlights around the Tampa Bay area. More museums across the state can be seen online.
Hillsborough County
- Cracker Country
- 4800 Highway 301 N., Tampa
- Henry B. Plant Museum
- 401 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
- Tampa Bay History Center
- 801 Water Street, Tampa
- Ybor City Museum State Park
- 1818 E 9th Ave, Tampa
Pinellas County
- Imagine Museum
- 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
- Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art
- 600 E. Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs
- Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg
- 255 Beach Dr NE, St Petersburg
Manatee County
- Manatee County Agricultural Museum
- 1015 6th Street West, Palmetto
- Palmetto Historical Park
- 515 10th Ave W, Palmetto
- The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
- 201 10th St W, Bradenton
Hernando County
- 1885 Train Depot Museum
- 70 Russell St., Brooksville
- Countryman Family One Room Schoolhouse Museum
- 66 Russell St., Brooksville
- May-Stringer House Museum
- 601 Museum Ct., Brooksville