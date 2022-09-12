TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many museums throughout Tampa Bay are offering free admission on Saturday for “Museum Day” for those in the area to get out and explore.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, Free Museum Day is a one-day event where participating museums and other cultural institutions across the country open their doors for guests to enjoy.

Those who wish to participate can download one ticket per email address, which gives them free general admission on Saturday for two people.

The Smithsonian Magazine website features a search engine where those interested can see if a museum is participating, but here are some highlights around the Tampa Bay area. More museums across the state can be seen online.

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Manatee County

Hernando County