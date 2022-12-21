MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Lisa Heisner, 57, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, the lottery said.

According to the Florida lottery, Heisner bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Buffalo Road in Palmetto. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said the $20 scratch-off game launched in Sept. 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Players can also win prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65, the lottery said.