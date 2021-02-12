Woman in custody after hit-and-run kills 83-year-old vacationing on Anna Maria Island

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman has turned herself into authorities after a hit-and-run crash that killed an 83-year-old Michigan woman who was vacationing on Anna Maria Island.

Police said Madelyn Dakan was walking in the 2700 block of Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when she was struck and killed by a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer. The driver then fled.

The next day, police identified a “person of interest,” in the case as 27-year-old Cierra Shannon.

Police said Shannon turned herself into authorities on Thursday and was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Her vehicle was held as evidence.

Court records show Shannon was arrested in 2015 for DUI with property damage.

She is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond.