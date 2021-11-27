Woman, teen girls shot in targeted attack on Palmetto home, deputies say

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and two teen girls were hospitalized after being shot in their Palmetto home Friday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said someone fired into the home multiple times around 10:50 p.m. while standing in the home’s front yard on 18th Street.

The bullet hit the three victims, a 44-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls, who were inside the home’s bedrooms during the shooting, according to deputies. A 5-year-old was also in the home but was not hurt.

The victims were hospitalized for their injuries and were stabilized as of Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said..

Detectives said there could be one or more shooters in this case. They also believe the shooting was a targeted attack, not random gunshots at the home.

If you have information on the case, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.