MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship off Port Manatee Wednesday night.

A boat crew with the U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg said the woman “required a higher level of care” and was taken off the ship before she was taken to Merry Pier to await EMS.

No other details were provided.