BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who was last seen with a suspect in a shooting at the Bradenton Tropicana plant was found safe Wednesday night, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The woman “did not leave with [Demitrius Tyrone Bell] willingly,” and was released by him Wednesday night uninjured, police said. The woman was returned to her family Thursday morning and will not be facing any charges.

WFLA is no longer naming the woman or using her photo because she will not be charged.

Bell allegedly entered the Tropicana plant after his shift and shot a co-worker and left, taking the woman with him, according to police. The person who was shot remained in the hospital as of Thursday morning.

Bell is still wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or email jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. Information can also be left with the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.