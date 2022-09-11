BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman and man from St. Petersburg were struck by the same bullet while sitting in a car at a Bradenton hotel on Sunday.

According to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were sitting in the parking lot at the Sunrise Inn at 1:50 a.m. when they were approached by a man with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office said that after a “brief conversation”, the man fired a single shot through the open driver’s side window, hitting both people inside. The bullet passed through the man’s neck and into the woman’s chest.

The pair drove themselves to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries and died at around 4:45 a.m. The man is still hospitalized, but the sheriff’s office said he is expected to survive.

Detectives said the male victim and witnesses identified the shooting suspect as Kenneth Polk II, 19. The couple reportedly knew Polk prior to the incident and drove down from St. Petersburg to meet with him. However, detectives said the motive for the shooting is unclear and they are still investigating.

Polk was arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.