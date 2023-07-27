LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) — Since she had the day off from work, Erica Wilson decided to treat herself and her daughter to a mother-daughter day. She just had to drop her son off at daycare first.

“Ran in, less than five minutes, came back out to turn on my car, and it wouldn’t turn on,” Wilson recalled. “I was like, ‘Why is my car not turning on?'”

Quickly, she realized in the few minutes she left her car unlocked outside, her designer purse and wallet — worth more than $3,500 themselves — were gone. With them went car keys, house keys, credit cards, checks, and more.

“I was freaking out,” Wilson said.

But her keys had AirTags on them. The Manatee County mother tracked the AirTags to another daycare, then to an apartment complex. But as of Thursday, they were in the local landfill, and the purse hasn’t been found.

Wilson felt like the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office could have acted quicker on the information.

“I feel like we could have done something yesterday,” Wilson said. “Got a little more on the ball, as far as that’s concerned.”

The sheriff’s office told 8 On Your Side there are procedures to follow in these cases and they are doing everything they can to figure out who stole the purse — and hopefully find it. They said they’re assigning detectives to all parts of the case, and are continuing to follow any leads.

That includes surveillance footage from the daycare, which detectives received on Thursday, showing a suspect’s car pulling up and parking next to Wilson’s unlocked car on Wednesday. Someone gets out, opens her door, steals her purse, then leaves.

But Wilson’s troubles didn’t end after the theft.

“My husband actually tapped me on the shoulder this morning,” Wilson remembered. “At 4 o’clock this morning, and he said, ‘They wrote checks.'”

The criminals wrote nearly $4,000 worth of bad checks, forging her signature and zeroing out her account.

While Wilson knows she should have locked her car, she still doesn’t know how the crime happened so fast.

“You run in, there’s a million people there, dropping their kids off at the same time, it’s a very busy parking lot,” Wilson said. “I can’t figure out how somebody was actually able to do this and nobody was able to see them.”

Wilson was able to cancel her credit cards almost immediately after the theft, so no charges were racked up on those. Her bank told her it would make her whole again when it came to the bad checks. The sheriff’s office said it will continue investigating.