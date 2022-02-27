Woman found dead minutes after Bradenton 911 call, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed in Bradenton shortly after a 911 call for help Saturday night, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Bradenton police said a woman called 911 at 9:26 p.m. about someone pointing a gun at her before the call ended suddenly.

Emergency personnel tried to call her again, but she did not answer.

Minutes later, police officers found Sherline White, 53, dead inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on 11th Avenue. Police said there were multiple shell casings on the front porch of a nearby home.

Police identified the suspect as Albert Wilcox, 41, who was detained at 12:15 a.m. Sunday by the Glades County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with one count of murder with a firearm. As of Sunday morning, Wilcox was still in Glades County awaiting for transfer back to Manatee County, according to police.

The BPD asks anyone with information on the murder to call Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322 or email BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM.

Anonymous tips can be sent for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.