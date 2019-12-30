Woman dies 2 months after Manatee County hit-and-run

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died Tuesday, more than two months after she was hit by an unknown driver in Manatee County.

The accident happened near State Road 70 in the driveway of the Wells Fargo Bank at 404 53rd Avenue West on Oct. 11.

According to troopers, Regina Curtis was driving a 2019 Honda Rebel motorcycle eastbound on State Road 70 when she was struck by a westbound van that had crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway to make a left turn into the driveway to the bank.

Troopers say the driver of the van fled the scene and was last seen heading north on 9th Street East.

Curtis was rushed to Blake Medical Center and died from her injuries two months later.

Troopers are asking anyone for information regarding the incident to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 238-938-1800.

